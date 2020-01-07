Minnesota Wild surprises peewee hockey teams in Eagan

article

Two peewee hockey teams got a pleasant surprise Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild hosted a Youth Hockey Spotlight game in Eagan, Minnesota.

Minnesota Wild Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson and Goaltending Coach Bob Mason served as honorary guests as the Cottage Grove and Eagan teams faced off. Ahead of the game, players visited the locker rooms where they received custom jerseys, an Adidas duffle bag and more.

Players check out their custom jerseys in Eagan, Minnesota.

Also at the event were Wild In-Area Announcer Adam Abrams, Wild President Matt Majk with Breezer the dog, Wild National Anthem Singer John deCausmeaker, and Nordy the Wild mascot. Additionally, Jack Vitek announced "Let’s Play Hockey!"

Proceeds from the game will be split between the Patric Vitek Memorial Fund and the Eagan and Cottage Grove Youth Hockey Associations.