Minnesota Wild heading to Sweden for 2 games in 2023

By Fox 9 Staff
ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 23: Minnesota Wild fans cheer in the stands in the third period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on April 23, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Bru (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild will be heading to Sweden next year for a couple of games. 

The NHL announced Wednesday the Wild will join the Detroit Red Wings, the Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden. 

The Wild will play two games Saturday, Nov. 18, against the Senators and a game on Sunday, Nov. 19, against the Maple Leafs. 

This is the second time the team has played regular season games in Scandinavia; in 2010 the Wild played two games in Finland.  

Ticket packages go on sale May 3. 