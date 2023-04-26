Minnesota Wild heading to Sweden for 2 games in 2023

article

The Minnesota Wild will be heading to Sweden next year for a couple of games.

The NHL announced Wednesday the Wild will join the Detroit Red Wings, the Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden.

The Wild will play two games Saturday, Nov. 18, against the Senators and a game on Sunday, Nov. 19, against the Maple Leafs.

This is the second time the team has played regular season games in Scandinavia; in 2010 the Wild played two games in Finland.

Ticket packages go on sale May 3.