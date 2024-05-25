Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Scattered showers later on Saturday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 25, 2024 8:12am CDT
Weather
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a sunny start to Saturday, clouds are expected to increase with scattered showers looking likely in the afternoon and parts of the evening hours. 

Another round of rain showers will be possible Sunday morning over southeastern Minnesota. Sunday afternoon will likely be fairly quiet and pleasant for most. 

Memorial Day is expected to have another chance of pop-up showers later in the day. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

FOX 9 weather forecast. 