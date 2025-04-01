Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Clay County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, West Becker County, East Becker County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County

Minnesota weather: Road conditions slick in western, northern Minnesota

By
Published  April 1, 2025 3:15pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Rain-snow mix in metro, snow up north

FOX 9 Keith Marler has more details on Tuesday's rain-snow mix in the metro and snow in northern Minnesota.

The Brief

    • April begins with a wintry mix and the potential for measurable snow in northern and western Minnesota.
    • In the metro, a rain-snow mix will shift to rain Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.
    • MnDOT's traffic map shows slick road conditions throughout western Minnesota as the storm rolls through the state Tuesday evening.

(FOX 9) - A storm system bringing rain and snow through Minnesota on Tuesday into Wednesday is producing slick roads in areas of western and northern Minnesota.

April Fools weather

What's next:

A winter storm warning is in place for northern regions of Minnesota, which could see 4-6+ inches of accumulation.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in place for parts of central and northwestern Minnesota, where 2–3 inches of snow and some icing is possible.

The Twin Cities metro will experience a wintry mix and some snow, which could bring a minor accumulation of slush and make for a slippery and messy evening commute. The rain-snow mix will linger through the evening, along with potential freezing rain. Once temperatures slowly rise after midnight, the mix will transition to rain.

But any accumulation won’t last long, as temperatures climb again on Wednesday and rain will continue to help any snow melt.

Road conditions

Big picture view:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) website, as of 3 p.m. several western Minnesota regions were experiencing partially covered roads with mixed snow ice or slush.

Both Stevens and Big Stone counties remain under winter condition warnings by MnDOT officials.

Further north in western Minnesota, both Otter Tail and Becker counties remain under the same warning.

Currently, the Minnesota State Patrol is not reporting any major crashes.

The Source: FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard has the latest weather updates, and road conditions are available from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

