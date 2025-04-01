Minnesota weather: Road conditions slick in western, northern Minnesota

The Brief April begins with a wintry mix and the potential for measurable snow in northern and western Minnesota. In the metro, a rain-snow mix will shift to rain Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. MnDOT's traffic map shows slick road conditions throughout western Minnesota as the storm rolls through the state Tuesday evening.



A storm system bringing rain and snow through Minnesota on Tuesday into Wednesday is producing slick roads in areas of western and northern Minnesota.

April Fools weather

What's next:

A winter storm warning is in place for northern regions of Minnesota, which could see 4-6+ inches of accumulation.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in place for parts of central and northwestern Minnesota, where 2–3 inches of snow and some icing is possible.

The Twin Cities metro will experience a wintry mix and some snow, which could bring a minor accumulation of slush and make for a slippery and messy evening commute. The rain-snow mix will linger through the evening, along with potential freezing rain. Once temperatures slowly rise after midnight, the mix will transition to rain.

But any accumulation won’t last long, as temperatures climb again on Wednesday and rain will continue to help any snow melt.

Road conditions

Big picture view:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) website, as of 3 p.m. several western Minnesota regions were experiencing partially covered roads with mixed snow ice or slush.

Both Stevens and Big Stone counties remain under winter condition warnings by MnDOT officials.

Further north in western Minnesota, both Otter Tail and Becker counties remain under the same warning.

Currently, the Minnesota State Patrol is not reporting any major crashes.