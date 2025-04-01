MN weather: What to expect with rain-snow mix in metro, snow up north Tuesday

The Brief April begins with a wintry mix and the potential measurable snow in some areas. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota, where some accumulation is expected. In the metro, the rain-snow mix will shift to rain Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.



A storm system could bring rain and snow to Minnesota on Tuesday, which may lead to a sloppy evening commute.

Rain-snow mix Tuesday

What to expect:

Expect increasing clouds through the morning with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. The rain and snow will roll in around the lunch hour and linger through part of the day on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in place for northern regions, which could see 4-6+ inches of accumulation. A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of central and northwestern Minnesota, where 2–3 inches of snow and some icing is possible.

The Twin Cities metro will experience a wintry mix and some snow, which could bring a minor accumulation of slush and make for a slippery and messy evening commute. The rain-snow mix will linger through the evening, along with potential freezing rain. Once temperatures slowly rise after midnight, the mix will transition to rain.

Rain on Wednesday, then quiet week

What's next:

Expect on-and-off showers, temperatures in the upper 40s and potential rumbles in the metro on Wednesday. Northern regions will still experience snow and slightly cooler temperatures. The precipitation is expected to wrap up in the metro late on Wednesday.

The Twins home opener on Thursday is shaping up to be a relatively quiet day with temperatures in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies. By Friday, temperatures will return closer to seasonable in the 50s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: