Minnesota Weather: Quiet with highs in the 80s, scattered storms possible

Wednesday, the heat will stay well off to our south, holding the same similar pattern we've seen for the last week or so and give us some more seasonable weather

Then a cold front sliding southward will allow moisture to pull out ahead of it and could create some random spotty showers that could pop later this afternoon.

A level one risk is possible for some of the spotty storms with hail or damaging winds possible.

Thursday will be quiet as well with storms possible late night.