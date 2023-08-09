Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Weather: Quiet with highs in the 80s, scattered storms possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Wednesday's Forecast: Quiet, highs in the 80s

So scattered storms are possible, but the day will largely be quiet with highs in the 80s.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wednesday, the heat will stay well off to our south, holding the same similar pattern we've seen for the last week or so and give us some more seasonable weather 

Then a cold front sliding southward will allow moisture to pull out ahead of it and could create some random spotty showers that could pop later this afternoon. 

A level one risk is possible for some of the spotty storms with hail or damaging winds possible. 

Thursday will be quiet as well with storms possible late night.  