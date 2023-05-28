Minnesota weather: Beautiful days on tap for Memorial Day weekend

Another beautiful day is on tap for this Memorial Day weekend!

High temperatures on Sunday will climb into the low 80s again as we usher a few more clouds into the sky this afternoon. The warmth Sunday will feel similar to Saturday, pleasant thanks to low dew points. While it makes for comfortable feels like conditions outside, the low dew points are creating fire weather concerns for Northern and Northwestern Minnesota. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday as low humidity and breezy conditions elevate fire danger.

For parts of Southeastern and Central Minnesota, an Air Quality Alert is in effect from noon Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday as ozone levels reach "Orange" category which is air that is categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

By Monday, we look forward to another sunny, above average day for most of the state. There is a chance for some isolated showers and storms later in the afternoon for parts of Western Minnesota. That chance for showers increases throughout the week as we crank up the heat and humidity.