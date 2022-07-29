Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Water Garden Society's annual tour this weekend

By and Adelaide Van Pelt
Published 
Updated 2:21PM
Things To Do
FOX 9

Minnesota water garden tour runs through Sunday

The Minnesota Water Garden Society is hosting an annual tour of water gardens in the Twin Cities. It'll be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.

(FOX 9) - The 25th Annual Minnesota Water Garden Society Water Garden Tour runs July 30 and 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The tour includes gorgeous gardens, beautiful waterfalls, and stunning streams.

This year 10 water gardens are featured on the tour. Perennial and annual gardens surround water features filled with goldfish and koi. Joining the tour of Twin Cities sites this year are two water gardens in western Wisconsin.

Ticket prices are $15 for advanced sales, $20 day of the tours, and $5 for a single site. Tickets for the tour are available now.

Koi pond among water gardens on Water Garden Tour this weekend

A koi pond in Maplewood is among the water gardens people can see on the Minnesota Water Garden Society's annual tour this weekend.

Garden Guy Dale K goes for a swim on 25th annual Water Garden Tour

The 25th annual Water Garden Tour features all the best water gardens throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K shows us around — and takes a dip in a natural swimming pond in Golden Valley.