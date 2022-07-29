Minnesota Water Garden Society's annual tour this weekend

The 25th Annual Minnesota Water Garden Society Water Garden Tour runs July 30 and 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The tour includes gorgeous gardens, beautiful waterfalls, and stunning streams.

This year 10 water gardens are featured on the tour. Perennial and annual gardens surround water features filled with goldfish and koi. Joining the tour of Twin Cities sites this year are two water gardens in western Wisconsin.

Ticket prices are $15 for advanced sales, $20 day of the tours, and $5 for a single site. Tickets for the tour are available now.