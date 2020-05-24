Minnesota veterans prepare for virtual Memorial Day program

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is preparing for an unusual Memorial Day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Commissioner Larry Herke with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs spoke with FOX 9 Sunday to talk about their plans to go virtual this year.

The program will air Monday evening on TPT and online.

During this difficult time, veterans are reminded of the resources available, including 1-888-LinkVet for Veteran and Veteran’s Family mental health services or MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVID19.