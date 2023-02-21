Minnesota tribes, pro teams support sports betting legislation

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:56 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

Minnesota tribes, pro teams support sports betting legislation

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Gambling
FOX 9

DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge

It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tuesday the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, and the state's professional sports teams signaled their support for online sports gambling in Minnesota.

Rep. Zack Stephenson sponsored the bill that includes so-called tribal exclusivity, meaning that tribes would get the only licenses to put sportsbooks in their casinos and to partner with mobile app vendors.

"Minnesotans have been waiting a long time for the opportunity to engage in fair sports betting," Rep. Stephenson said in a statement. "House DFLers have continued to listen to and consult with the 11 sovereign tribal nations and other stakeholders over the last few years to ensure the best outcome for Minnesotans. Our bill is a step in the right direction to ensure consumer protection while engaging in sports betting. "

MIGA released a statement that read in part:

"Were your bill to become law, MIGA Tribes believe the resulting mobile and retail markets operated by Minnesota’s Tribal Nations would not only support Tribes, but would also provide a well-regulated and accessible market for the state’s sportsbettors and a competitive market that is important to our state’s professional sports teams and market partners." 

Additionally, the state's sports teams issued a joint statement in support of the legislation.  

"We are happy to report that the state’s professional sports teams, including the Loons, Timberwolves/Lynx, Twins, Wild, and Vikings have come to an agreement with the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association in support of the draft sports betting bill that you have authored and intend to introduce to the House of Representatives during the current session," the statement read in part. 