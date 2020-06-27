Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota tourism survey: Majority plan to travel again, but closer to home

(FOX 9) - A new survey shows people in the Minnesota area are ready to travel again this summer and fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed travel and vacationing, but according to a new survey from Explore Minnesota, 62.5 percent of respondents say they have travel plans this summer and 50 percent say they have fall travel plans.

While the majority of the 1,371 people who completed the survey say they plan to travel again in 2020, only 23 percent said the destination of their next trip will be beyond 500 miles from home and only 3 percent say they plan to leave the country for their travel.

Explore Minnesota Director John Edman said the state’s tourism organization has been advertising the state’s destinations in the upper Midwest area to capitalize on that fact.