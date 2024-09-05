Minnesota teacher federally indicted on child pornography charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota teacher is facing multiple child pornography charges in federal court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
What we know
Federal court documents say 54-year-old Daniel John Janke, of Mankato, has been indicted on three counts of receiving child pornography and one count of distributing it.
Court documents allege Janke used Kik, a messaging app, while posing as "Jack Frost" to send and receive videos and an image of child pornography, in addition to chatting with other people about the topic.
He allegedly used the app between October 2023 and January 2024. During that time, he is accused of sharing a video involving two minors, whom officials have identified and say they do not live in Minnesota, according to the indictment.
Janke appeared in court on Aug. 29 and entered a not-guilty plea. He remains in custody at Sherburne County Jail.
What we don’t know
The indictment says Janke was employed as a teacher in a public school district, but further information about his employment is unknown.