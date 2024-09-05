Minnesota teacher federally indicted on child pornography charges

The Brief A 54-year-old Mankato man is facing multiple federal charges related to child pornography. He allegedly used the messaging app Kik to send and receive images and videos of explicit material. Court documents say he was employed as a teacher but did not provide further information.



A Minnesota teacher is facing multiple child pornography charges in federal court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know

Federal court documents say 54-year-old Daniel John Janke, of Mankato, has been indicted on three counts of receiving child pornography and one count of distributing it.

Court documents allege Janke used Kik, a messaging app, while posing as "Jack Frost" to send and receive videos and an image of child pornography, in addition to chatting with other people about the topic.

He allegedly used the app between October 2023 and January 2024. During that time, he is accused of sharing a video involving two minors, whom officials have identified and say they do not live in Minnesota, according to the indictment.

Janke appeared in court on Aug. 29 and entered a not-guilty plea. He remains in custody at Sherburne County Jail.

What we don’t know

The indictment says Janke was employed as a teacher in a public school district, but further information about his employment is unknown.