Tornado confirmed near Stewartville, recovery operations underway

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Stewartville on Friday. Authorities in southeast Minnesota say disaster recovery efforts are underway on Saturday. Widespread damage was reported in different parts of southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, but no injuries have been reported so far.



Residents in Olmsted County are cleaning up severe storm damage, with the sheriff's office saying "disaster recovery continues to occur at full speed."

No injuries from the storm have been reported so far.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse, Wisconsin, confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Stewartville on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Photos and videos of tornadoes, hail and severe weather

This story will be updated with the latest details on storm damage in the region.

Tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

Photo shared by the National Weather Service shows the path of a tornado that damaged homes and farms in the area. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

The NWS in La Crosse, Wisconsin, confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Stewartville around 2:12 p.m.

Officials confirmed that a "tornado formed just northeast of Stewartville around 2:17 p.m. on Friday and traveled about 10 miles northeast, damaging numerous homes and farms."

Extensive damage was found near Marion Road just northeast of Highway 52.

The NWS survey summary documented homes with severely damaged rooftops and partially collapsed exterior walls.

By the numbers:

NWS officials say they used radar estimation to determine the tornado was on the ground for about 14 minutes and was about 175 yards at its widest, which was mainly in rural areas.

The EF2 tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 130 mph and had a path length of about 9.67 miles.

Olmsted County storm recovery

Local perspective:

Extensive damage was observed in Olmsted county, with homes in the Rochester and Stewartville areas seen with rooftops blown off and debris scattered across several properties.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office shared the following statement on social media Saturday afternoon:

"Marion Road southeast in Marion Township between Vine Place southeast to Walnut Street southeast will be closed for utility recovery for the rest of the day, today, Saturday, April 18.

"Tornado disaster recovery continues to occur at full speed. Please share on your channels and social media sites the link and email for disaster recovery and damage assessments below.

"Olmsted County continues to request residents to complete a preliminary damage assessment form if they have experienced property damage: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/Form/DamageAssessmentForm

"Reports can also be submitted via email: sheriffweb@olmstedcounty.gov"

Severe storm damage reported

Photo shows a tornado forming in Carley State Park. (FOX 9)

The backstory:

A tornado swept through Stewartville and areas near Rochester on Friday, leaving a trail of damage and sending residents scrambling for safety.

READ MORE: Rochester tornado: Residents describe close call as twister tears through town

The tornado was visible from miles away, with Mike Myre of La Crosse, Wisconsin, saying, "I could see funnel clouds forming the north of me as I traveled east."

The storm snapped trees and broke windows in homes, forcing families to take shelter.

Beth Kloss of Stewartville was at home with her children when the tornado warning came through.

"Just all of a sudden, out of nowhere, there was the biggest wind gust I've ever experienced in my life, and I started feeling like a current of wind going through our house and heard glass breaking," said Kloss.

She described grabbing her 2-year-old and heading downstairs: "Just in that short matter of time, all of our windows upstairs had broken, and there was glass flying through our house, so we ran downstairs and took shelter at that point," said Kloss.

Residents are now beginning the long process of cleaning up after the storm, with downed trees and damaged homes visible throughout the area.