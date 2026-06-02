Hamline University closes after bus crashes into campus science building

The Brief A school bus crashed into a Hamline University building Tuesday afternoon. About a dozen children were on the bus during the crash, and three of them were taken to the hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital. Hamline University announced it was closed effective as of 3:15 p.m. and was asking people to avoid the area.



A school bus carrying about a dozen kids crashed into a Hamline University science building in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

School bus crashes into building

What we know:

Video from FOX 9's chopper shows a bus crashed into the Robbins Science Center on the Hamline University campus off Snelling Avenue North near Hewitt Avenue.

It appears the bus crashed into the north side of the building. Police say there were about a dozen children on board the bus when it crashed shortly after 2 p.m.

Three children were taken to Children's Hospital for treatment. The bus driver was also transported to Regions Hospital. At this time, police say all the injuries appear to be minor. Police also checked the building to make sure no one inside was injured.

Local perspective:

An alert on Hamline's website announced the school had closed for the day as of 3:15 p.m. but did not explain the exact circumstances for the closure. The alert also asks students to "avoid the area until further notice."

What they're saying:

A Hamline University spokesperson says that none of their students, staff or faculty were injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to or caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.