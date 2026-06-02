MSHSL tables girls flag football emerging sport status for 2026–27 school year

The Brief The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors has tabled a decision to name girls flag football an "emerging sports" in the state. If approved, the MSHSL would take over key aspects of the sport’s governance, such as student eligibility, registration, insurance and assigning a league liaison. The next anticipated action by the Board is likely to be at its October 2026 gathering.



Despite what advocates and athletes call a growing number in their ranks, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors has opted to table the decision for an elevation to an ‘emerging status’ for the sport of girls flag football.

Girls flag football status

What we know:

During its meeting on Tuesday, the board of directors voted to table a proposal "to provide additional time to gather input from the member schools."

A statement by MSHSL says that, "discussions with Vikings representatives and the current Girls Flag Football advisory will continue to further identify the initial model and step-by-step process that could be used to move to full sanction."

At the same meeting, the League’s Board of Directors approved eSports and girls team wrestling.

The next anticipated action by the Board is likely to be at its October 2026 gathering.

The backstory:

The proposal comes from the Minnesota High School Girls Flag Advisory Council, which includes school administrators, athletic directors and coaches from around the state.

If approved, the MSHSL would take over key aspects of the sport’s governance, such as student eligibility, registration, insurance and assigning a league liaison.

The move would mark a significant step toward a fully-sanctioned, interscholastic competition for girls flag football in Minnesota.

According to MSHSL stats, in the 2025 season, there were 51 teams and 1,786 participants in the sport. During the 2026 season, there are expected to be 104 registered teams.

Supporters say the growth reflects a nationwide trend, and claim girls flag football to be the currently fastest-growing high school sport in the country.

Vikings invest in flag football

Big picture view:

Since 2022, the Minnesota Vikings have invested more than $2 million to help expand girls flag football and remove barriers to participation.

In 2025, the Vikings helped launch Minnesota’s first high school girls flag football league with 51 schools, and partnered with seven NCAA institutions to create the region’s first collegiate women’s flag league.

The sport is now offered in 22 states and Washington D.C., and Minnesota’s league is expanding into neighboring states like Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.