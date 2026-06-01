2 killed after motorcycle, truck collide in southeastern Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Saturday after a motorcycle and truck collided in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclists killed in crash
What we know:
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Salem Road SW and 60th Ave. SW in Rochester Township.
Authorities say the initial information was that a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a truck occurred at the intersection, and there were injuries to the motorcyclists. A 63-year-old male and 62-year-old female on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say a 25-year-old male was driving the truck.
Crash investigation
What we don't know:
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said what led up to the crash remains under investigation. The two killed have not been identified.