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2 killed after motorcycle, truck collide in southeastern Minnesota

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published June 1, 2026 11:27 AM CDT
Published June 1, 2026 11:27 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Two people died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday.
    • The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in Rochester Township.
    • Authorities say a 63-year-old male and 62-year-old female, both on the motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Saturday after a motorcycle and truck collided in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorcyclists killed in crash

What we know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Salem Road SW and 60th Ave. SW in Rochester Township.

Authorities say the initial information was that a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a truck occurred at the intersection, and there were injuries to the motorcyclists. A 63-year-old male and 62-year-old female on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 25-year-old male was driving the truck.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said what led up to the crash remains under investigation. The two killed have not been identified.

Road incidentsRochester