Minnesota Medicaid crisis: Thousands of care providers cut off from funding after state revalidation deadline

The Brief Thousands of Minnesota Medicaid providers may have lost funding after a rushed state review deadline Sunday. Many providers say they submitted paperwork but were still cut off and are now appealing. The state has not provided updated information or interviews about the situation.



A rushed Medicaid review has left thousands of Minnesota care providers suddenly without funding, putting services and jobs at risk.

Providers face sudden Medicaid cutoff after federal pressure

What we know:

The deadline for Medicaid providers to complete the state’s revalidation process was midnight Sunday. Many, like Susan Holman of Legacy Place Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids, found themselves disenrolled without clear explanation. Holman said, "I'm disenrolled now. I'm disenrolled as of today."

Holman and her husband have run their assisted living business for 14 years. She submitted all required documents on May 1, but by June 1, her application was still pending review. She then received notice that her Medicaid funding was terminated. "I don't know if they meant to do all of this to everybody. I don't know. But I know I'm not alone in this," said Holman.

The review was triggered when the federal government withheld $2 billion in Medicaid funding to Minnesota over fraud concerns. The state was forced to quickly check about 5,500 providers in 13 high-risk programs in just five months—a process that usually takes most states two years. As of last Wednesday, only about 1,000 providers had passed.

The impact on home care services

Why you should care:

Home care providers in northern Minnesota and along the North Shore are also facing funding cuts. Meghann Lewis and Codi Warnecke, who run Bella Mente Home Care and Heart & Hara Home Care, say the process has been confusing and communication has been lacking. "It's just been really disorganized that there's no up or down and there's no one to talk to," said Lewis.

Lewis received a letter confirming her revalidation, only to get another letter an hour later suspending her funding. "An hour later I had another private letter in the same mailbox that says we're suspending your CFSS due to failed revalidation," said Lewis. Warnecke said, "For the last two weeks, the payroll has come out of my personal pocket."

Both are appealing the rejections and considering lawsuits against the state. Holman is also planning an appeal, but with as many as 5,000 businesses in the same situation, she doubts the state will resolve things quickly. Some businesses may not survive, which could put vulnerable people at risk of losing essential care.

Many providers are left frustrated and uncertain about their future. "This doesn't make any sense to me. I'm so frustrated," said Holman.

The state’s response and what happens next

The other side:

FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard tried to get answers from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, but the agency declined interviews and did not provide updated data about the review process.

Providers are left in limbo as they wait for appeals to be processed and hope for funding to be restored. In the meantime, they are doing what they can to keep services going for those who depend on them.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many providers will ultimately regain Medicaid funding or how quickly the state will resolve the appeals. The Minnesota Department of Human Services has not shared updated numbers or details about the next steps.