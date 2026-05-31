Taco Bell 50k returns to Twin Cities: Runners tackle 31 miles, 7 burrito stops

The Brief The Taco Bell 50k returned to the Twin Cities on Sunday, May 31, starting at 6:30 a.m. Runners tackled a 31-mile self-guided course with seven Taco Bell stops, eating a burrito and Crunchwrap at each. Finishers who complete the challenge within 12 hours earn medals and bragging rights.



Runners from across the Twin Cities geared up Sunday for a unique endurance event that combines long-distance running with a love for Taco Bell.

Runners take on 31 miles, and 7 Taco Bell stops

What we know:

The 2026 Taco Bell 50k sold out and started at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bloomington Taco Bell on Lyndale Avenue South. Inspired by the International Taco Bell 50k in Denver, this local version asks participants to complete a self-guided 31-mile course with seven Taco Bell stops across the metro.

To officially finish the challenge, runners must eat at least one burrito and one Crunchwrap at each stop along the way. Those who cross the finish line within 12 hours will receive medals and plenty of bragging rights.

Minnesota-based Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods is supporting the event by donating swag for runners. The route takes participants from Bloomington to Minneapolis and then east to Oakdale, covering a wide stretch of the metro area.

Why you should care:

The Taco Bell 50k brings together the running community in a fun and unconventional way, spotlighting local Taco Bell locations and encouraging runners to push their limits. It’s a chance for participants to challenge themselves, enjoy some favorite menu items and be part of a growing tradition.

The event not only celebrates endurance, but also highlights the community spirit and creativity of Twin Cities athletes. Finishers will earn medals and plenty of stories to share, making this a memorable day for both runners and Taco Bell fans alike.

About Border Foods and the event’s local flavor

What they're saying:

Border Foods, headquartered in New Hope, Minn., is known for its people-first culture and commitment to developing long-term careers for team members. The event’s self-guided format allows runners to set their own pace and enjoy the journey across the metro. With the added challenge of eating Taco Bell favorites at every stop, this race stands out as a one-of-a-kind experience.

Local perspective:

The Taco Bell 50k is quickly becoming a Twin Cities tradition, drawing runners from Bloomington, Minneapolis, Oakdale and beyond. It showcases the area’s vibrant running scene and love for creative, community-driven events.