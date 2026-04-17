Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Photos and videos of tornadoes, hail and severe weather

By
Published  April 17, 2026 3:44pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
Tornado caught on video near Rochester

Tornado caught on video near Rochester

A tornado was observed by Mike Myre near Rochester as storms move through the area. 

The Brief

    • Severe weather is being reported across Minnesota, with hail and tornadoes being spotted in different parts of the region.
    • Many Minnesota residents are under tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings.
    • View submitted photos and videos below.

(FOX 9) - Severe weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin is being captured by photos taken by residents.

Photos and video of severe weather can be submitted here. 

MN weather: Observed tornado near Rochester

MN weather: Observed tornado near Rochester

There have been reports of a tornado near Rochester, just outside of Stewartville in southern Minnesota. 

Minnesota severe weather photos

Local perspective:

Minnesota residents shared several photos and video of severe weather across the state.

Tornado spotted during severe storms in MN

Tornado spotted during severe storms in MN

A tornado was reported during severe storms in southern Minnesota on Friday, April 17. FOX 9 viewer Jim Humble shared this video of a tornado in Marion Township. 

Image shows an image of a tornado near Rochester. (FOX 9)

Expand

Image shows a tornado spotted on a MnDOT traffic camera near Rochester.  (Supplied)

Image shows a tornado south of Rochester, Minnesota (Photo Courtesy: Jay). (Supplied)

Image shared by Lindsey shows hail in Red Wing.  (Supplied)

Photo shows a tornado forming in Carley State Park.  (FOX 9)

Wisconsin severe weather photos

Big picture view:

Residents in Wisconsin also submitted images of severe weather. 

Image shared by Henry Brown shows hail in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.  (Supplied)

Image shared by Kevin Karbo shows hail in Hager City.  (Supplied)

The Source: This story uses images and information shared by viewers and the FOX 9 weather team. 

Severe WeatherMinnesota