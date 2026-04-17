Minnesota weather: Photos and videos of tornadoes, hail and severe weather
(FOX 9) - Severe weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin is being captured by photos taken by residents.
Photos and video of severe weather can be submitted here.
Minnesota severe weather photos
Local perspective:
Minnesota residents shared several photos and video of severe weather across the state.
Image shows an image of a tornado near Rochester. (FOX 9)
Image shows a tornado spotted on a MnDOT traffic camera near Rochester. (Supplied)
Image shows a tornado south of Rochester, Minnesota (Photo Courtesy: Jay). (Supplied)
Image shared by Lindsey shows hail in Red Wing. (Supplied)
Photo shows a tornado forming in Carley State Park. (FOX 9)
Wisconsin severe weather photos
Big picture view:
Residents in Wisconsin also submitted images of severe weather.
Image shared by Henry Brown shows hail in Ellsworth, Wisconsin. (Supplied)
Image shared by Kevin Karbo shows hail in Hager City. (Supplied)
The Source: This story uses images and information shared by viewers and the FOX 9 weather team.