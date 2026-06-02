Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (June 5–7)

From a Twins home stand to art fairs, concerts and celebrating Prince, there's plenty to do this weekend as the weather continues to warm throughout Minnesota.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

June 5–7

Target Field, Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field this weekend, and as the Twins sit 5.5 games ahead of the Royals in the American Leage Central, the games will start to mean more as the season carries on.

Sunday is also kids day at Target Field, offering free ice cream for those under 12 years old, and discounted food staples at several concession stands.

Soundwave 2026

June 6

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, Minneapolis

More info here

The free annual event transforms Broken Clock’s parking lot into a full-day celebration with live music, craft beer, food and vendors at its Northeast Minneapolis location along the Mississippi River.

Edina Art Fair

June 5–7

50th & France district, Edina

More info here

Billing itself the longest and largest art fair in Minnesota for 59 years in a row now, organizers say the 2026 Edina Art Fair will offer more than 250 local, regional and national artists, plus live music, beverage gardens, kids’ zones and a culinary marketplace.

Prince Celebration Week

June 1–7

Prince Mural, downtown Minneapolis

More info here

Recognizing Prince’s "immeasurable impact on the city’s culture" on the 10th anniversary of his death, several events are planned, including a block party and sing-along. The block party will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 2-10 p.m. at the Prince Mural in downtown Minneapolis.

Winona PrideFest 2026

June 6

Winona, Minnesota

More info here

Run by organizers from the Heart of Winona, the 2026 Pridefest will feature a wide range of vendors and performers supporting the Winona area community.

Caterwaul

June 5–7

Zhora Darling, Minneapolis

More info here

The yearly three-day music gathering has a packed lineup of more than XXX bands spread across the weekend, hosted at the new northeast staple Zhora Darling.