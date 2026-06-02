Minneapolis Aquatennial 2026: Festival returns July 18–26 with free events

The Brief The 2026 Minneapolis Aquatennial runs from July 18–26 with free, family-friendly events. The Aquatennial Ambassador Organization is now producing the festival, including the Torchlight Parade. New and returning events like the Milk Carton Boat Races and Summer Snowball Classic are planned.



Big changes are coming to the Minneapolis Aquatennial in 2026, with new leadership, events and the return of once beloved traditions.

Minneapolis Aquatennial returns

What we know:

The Aquatennial Ambassador Organization (AAO) is now leading the Aquatennial, taking over from the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which previously announced it would step back after 2025.

The festival will run from Saturday, July 18, through Sunday, July 26, with activities spread across city parks, Bde Maka Ska, the Mississippi riverfront, and downtown Minneapolis.

Dig deeper:

All events are free, family-friendly, and open to everyone, according to organizers.

A highlight this year is billed to include the return of the Milk Carton Boat Races, and the signature Torchlight Parade, now produced by the AAO, will light up Nicollet Mall on Wednesday, July 22, starting at 7:30 p.m.

2026 Aquatennial highlights

Timeline:

The 2026 Aquatennial events are said to include:

Saturday, July 18: Model Sailboat Pond at The People’s Plaza, with more than 20 model boats sailing between City Hall and the Hennepin County Government Center.

Tuesday, July 21: Summer Snowball Classic at The Commons Park, near U.S. Bank Stadium, starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 23: Hennepin Arts Presents "Summer Showtunes" on Nicollet Mall at 10th & Nicollet from noon to 3 p.m., highlighted by a performance from the cast of Wicked and musical improv from Brave New Workshop.

Friday, July 24: Aquatennial Night at Target Field, where Twins fans can get the exclusive Aquatennial Twins Skipper Pin (the first since 2019) with a special ticket package, plus postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25: Project: Alley Electric Dance Party at The Alley Project, from 6 p.m. to midnight, featuring electronic music acts Interplanetary Criminal, Main Phase and Miley Serious.