Family, volunteers continue search efforts to find missing Burnsville man

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The Brief Volunteers gathered at Black Dog Park in Burnsville on Tuesday to search for missing 53-year-old John Michael Kapaun. Kapaun was last seen leaving his Burnsville home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Burnsville police urge residents to check security footage and contact authorities with any information about his whereabouts.



Volunteers gathered in Burnsville on Tuesday morning as the search continues for a missing 53-year-old man who was last seen one week ago.

Search for John Kapaun

Local perspective:

United Legacy, a search, rescue and recovery organization, organized a public search Tuesday morning for John Michael Kapaun. The group called for ground searchers and volunteers with kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized watercraft to assist in the effort.

Volunteers met at Black Dog Park in Burnsville before heading out to search for Kapaun. Loved ones and officials have been searching several parks throughout Burnsville since his disappearance.

The backstory:

Kapaun was last seen leaving his home in Burnsville near the 2000 block of 121st Street at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Authorities say he has a medical condition and finding him quickly and safely is a priority.

Police describe Kapaun as 5-foot-9, about 175 pounds, with brown hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a black belt and black shoes.

Kapaun does not have a cellphone or vehicle with him. He is known to take walks in Terrace Oaks West Park and Black Dog Park, and police say neighbors may notice more officers searching those areas.

The family has also launched a "John Kapaun Search Party" Facebook page to share updates and coordinate volunteer efforts.

What police are saying

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, Burnsville police said it does not have any new updates on the case and there are no additional locations identified for search efforts at this time.

"Residents are encouraged to review security camera footage, as camera footage and credible sightings may help focus and expand search efforts," authorities said.

Police say anyone participating in voluntary searches should do so safely by carrying a charged cellphone, bringing water and searching with at least one other person.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Kapaun or has information about his whereabouts to contact Detective Warnemunde at 952-641-1126 or call 911.