Minnesota weather: Mild and partly cloudy Sunday with warm midweek sunshine on the way

The Brief Sunday is starting out with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies across Minnesota. Patchy showers are possible in the western part of the state, with mostly dry weather elsewhere. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to return on Monday.



It'll be a mild Sunday with filtered sunshine for most of Minnesota and a few patchy showers possible in the western part of the state.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s for most of Minnesota, with some areas of the North Shore hovering around the 40s.

Clouds are lingering, bringing filtered sunshine similar to Saturday.

Most of the state will stay dry, but there are a few patchy showers in western Minnesota.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon, with a high of 80 degrees forecast for the Twin Cities.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 60s, with continued cloud cover and a chance for a few stray showers, especially out west.

Most areas east, including eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, will have a pleasant and mainly dry Sunday.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday is expected to bring more sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

The warm stretch continues into the start of June, with highs in the 80s sticking around.

Tuesday is expected to be bright and beautiful, and Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Later in the week, dew points will rise, with the chance for showers and thundershowers increasing on Thursday.