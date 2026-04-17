Rochester tornado: Residents describe close call as twister tears through town

The Brief A tornado touched down near Rochester, causing damage in Stewartville and nearby areas on Friday. Residents describe powerful winds, broken windows and damaged homes, but no serious injuries have been reported. Cleanup is underway as families assess the aftermath and begin repairs.



A tornado swept through Stewartville and areas near Rochester, leaving a trail of damage and sending residents scrambling for safety.

Tornado damages homes and trees in Stewartville

What we know:

The tornado was visible from miles away, with Mike Myre of La Crosse, Wisconsin, saying, "I could see funnel clouds forming the north of me as I traveled east."

The storm snapped trees and broke windows in homes, forcing families to take shelter.

Beth Kloss of Stewartville was at home with her children when the tornado warning came through.

"Just all of a sudden, out of nowhere, there was the biggest wind gust I've ever experienced in my life, and I started feeling like a current of wind going through our house and heard glass breaking," said Kloss.

She described grabbing her 2-year-old and heading downstairs: "Just in that short matter of time, all of our windows upstairs had broken, and there was glass flying through our house, so we ran downstairs and took shelter at that point," said Kloss.

Residents are now beginning the long process of cleaning up after the storm, with downed trees and damaged homes visible throughout the area.

Local perspective:

Just outside Rochester, Dave Vetsch said the tornado missed him by about a hundred yards.

"I stepped out of the building and saw the tornado coming. There wasn't time to do much of anything. So over next door, I jumped down over the bank and held on to a couple evergreen trees," said Vetsch.

He added that the tornado mainly damaged his father's home, which was empty at the time.

"Dad's moved to the nursing home about a month ago. So no one was living here. House is empty," said Vetsch. "It was over pretty fast. Didn't have time to be scared. Came and went pretty quick."

Neighbors and families are assessing the damage and grateful that no one was seriously hurt.

Cleanup efforts underway

Why you should care:

Tornadoes can strike with little warning, causing sudden and severe damage to homes, property and the sense of safety for families.

The stories from Stewartville highlight the importance of quick action and community support during severe weather.

As residents begin to clean up, the focus is on recovery and helping each other rebuild.

The backstory:

A tornado warning was issued as the storm approached, giving residents only moments to react.

Families like the Klosses had to make quick decisions to protect themselves as the winds intensified and debris began flying.

The tornado's impact was felt across Stewartville and surrounding areas, with visible damage to trees, homes and personal belongings.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a full assessment of the damage or confirmed the tornado's strength. It is also unclear how long cleanup and repairs will take for the affected families and neighborhoods.