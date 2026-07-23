Rochester racial slur trial: Jury begins deliberations on woman accused of disorderly conduct

The Brief A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of the woman accused of calling a child a racial slur at a Rochester playground. Shiloh Marie Hendrix is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in the case. Prosecutors say Hendrix called an 8-year-old boy with autism a racial slur and used the word again in a viral video.



An Olmsted County jury is deliberating on whether Shiloh Hendrix, a woman accused of calling a child a racial slur at a Rochester playground, should be convicted for disorderly conduct after her outburst went viral.

READ MORE: Woman accused of calling child racist slurs at playground begins trial

Racial slur trial in Rochester

Big picture view:

Shiloh Marie Hendrix, of Rochester, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday, allowing the defense for Hendrix to make its closing arguments on Thursday, according to FOX 9 affiliate KTTC.

The incident happened on April 28, 2025, at Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldier’s Field Park. Hendrix was criminally charged on Aug. 26, 2025.

Hendrix has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for each count.

The backstory:

A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County states that Rochester police responded to Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldier’s Field Park on April 28, 2025, and learned that a man had taken a cell phone video of an encounter with a woman, later identified as Hendrix, shortly after she allegedly engaged in a hostile and racist manner with a child at the park.

The video then went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and several reaction videos.

The complaint states a man told authorities he was at the park with his three children shortly after 6 p.m., adding that one of his boys was 8-years-old and has autism.

At some point while they were at the park, the child approached a diaper bag that belonged to somebody else, and took an applesauce pouch from it. The man saw it, and tried to get it from him.

The complaint states Hendrix also saw the boy take the pouch, and started chasing the boy, who went to the playground to get away from his dad and Hendrix.

Hendrix allegedly got angry with the boy, calling him a racial slur and causing the boy to freeze. The boy’s dad told police he was afraid Hendrix would try to hit the boy, and grabbed the food from him.

What's next:

If convicted, the sentencing for Hendrix will take place at a later date.