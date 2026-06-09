MN weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m. Wednesday

The Brief A hot and steamy Tuesday is leading to the possibility of overnight severe weather in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of western and northwestern Minnesota until 4 a.m. A Tornado Watch is in effect for eight counties in far southwestern Minnesota until 3 a.m. The watch does not currently include the Twin Cities metro.



We had a hot and steamy Tuesday, which is leading up to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning.

Stay sky aware and stay with FOX 9 as Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard will keep us updated overnight as it merits.

Tornado Watch until 3 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern MN

Parts of far northwestern Minnesota are under a Tornado Watch until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The areas impacted include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota until 4 a.m. Wednesday. The areas potentially impacted include far western and northwestern Minnesota.

The watch goes as far south as near Marshall and extends to Montevideo, Morris, Alexandria, Wadena, Detroit Lakes, Fargo-Moorhead and as far north as Roseau.

The watch does not currently include any counties in or near the Twin Cities metro.

All forms of severe weather possible overnight, including damaging straight line winds, brief tornadoes and large hail 2"-3: and localized heavy rain/flooding.

Storm chances late Tuesday night

The backstory:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Dakotas this evening and move into western Minnesota around midnight before spreading east overnight. The greatest storm chances run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in western and central Minnesota and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the Twin Cities metro.

Western and central Minnesota are under a level 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather, while the Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 and level 2 risk.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Large hail ranging from 0.50 to 1.50 inches in diameter is also possible, along with localized heavy downpours. An extremely isolated quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

What we don't know:

Storms are expected to weaken as they move east into a more stable environment, but they may still produce strong winds and heavy rain overnight. How these storms evolve could also have a significant impact on the potential for another round of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday stays warm and humid, with patchy sunshine and additional storm chances developing through the afternoon and evening.

The Twin Cities metro, much of Wisconsin, and parts of Iowa and Illinois are under a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be possible.