MN wildfires: Residents temporarily allowed to reenter properties as containment efforts continue

The Brief Authorities in Lake County are offering some residents affected by the Camp Fire closure an escort to access their properties. Access is permitted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Identification and proof of ownership is required to enter the closed area.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office is offering residents an escort to properties inside the Camp (Branch III) Fire area.

Lake County wildfire property access

What they're saying:

Residents are allowed to access properties in the restricted area from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say proof of identification and residency will be checked before deputies provide an escort. Accepted documents include a driver's license or state-issued identification card, a utility bill, a property tax statement, or a voter registration card.

The sheriff's office also said it has the discretion to accept additional documentation.

What you can do:

Check-in begins at Fall Lake Township Hall at 393 Kawishiwi Trail, Ely, Minnesota, 55731.

Participants will then get an access pass and be escorted by Lake County deputies to and from their properties.

Authorities say people must remain on their respective properties while within the closure area.

Residents must then check out with the Lake County Sheriff's Office at Fall Lake Township Hall.

US Forest Service-Superior National Forest update

Local perspective:

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service—Superior National Forest say they are continuing to send resources to contain and respond to wildfires in the region.

Crews are establishing containment lines and removing brush to prevent fires from reigniting and spreading.

Authorities are also trying to make as much progress as possible ahead of expected dry weather.