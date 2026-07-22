Rock Ridge principal, teacher charged with sexually abusing student over 2 years

The Brief A former Rock Ridge Schools teacher and principal faces felony charges for alleged sexual abuse of a student between 2021 and 2023. Authorities say Christopher John Chad, 52, is accused of multiple acts of sexual contact and penetration with a student who was 14 to 16 years old at the time. Chad is currently in custody in Georgia on unrelated charges and a nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest in Minnesota.



A former teacher and principal at Rock Ridge Schools is accused of sexually abusing a student over several years, according to a criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County District Court.

Charges against Christopher John Chad

What we know:

The complaint states that Christopher John Chad, 52, faces three felony counts, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges allege Chad abused his position of authority to engage in sexual contact and penetration with a student between April 2021 and December 2023, when the student was between 14 and 16 years old.

Authorities say the abuse involved multiple acts over an extended period. According to the complaint, Chad was the student's teacher, speech coach and principal during the time the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert schools merged to form Rock Ridge Schools.

Investigators say Chad and the student exchanged "thousands" of messages through Grindr and Snapchat. Law enforcement reviewed the student’s phone and found numerous sexually explicit communications. The complaint details five separate occasions of sexual contact, including one incident behind a shed at the old Gilbert School and other incidents in both Gilbert and Virginia.

The student told police that Chad provided cannabis and THC vape products and that the relationship continued because Chad "cared for them and gave them attention." The complaint also notes that Chad realized the student was one of his students but continued to pursue the relationship.

Authorities say Chad is 33 years older than the student.

Chad is currently in custody in Georgia on unrelated charges involving a similar situation with another juvenile.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about when Chad may be extradited to Minnesota or whether there are additional victims in Minnesota or Georgia.