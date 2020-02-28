Minnesota state troopers use beef sticks to lure two dogs on I-94 to safety

article

State troopers used beef sticks to lure two dogs to safety after they found the dogs on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota earlier this month.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 11, troopers responded to a call about two dogs on the freeway.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the troopers blocked the dogs along the fence of the freeway and used beef sticks to gain their trust. A community service officer was able to pick up one of the dogs and put it in his SUV.

The other dog then jumped into the vehicle to join its friend.

The troopers returned the dogs to their owner.