Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni discloses ALS diagnosis

In a message to his constituents, Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni announced he has been diagnoses with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Tomassoni, who has been in the Minnesota Senate for nearly three decades, says despite the diagnosis he plans to continue to serve in the legislature.

"I intend to look at each day as the best day of the rest of our lives and I’m going to live with this disease," writes Tomassoni. "Many have lived and successfully contributed back to the community with ALS."

" I give you my word that my brain and my body will continue to represent you with the same passion and vigor I’ve tried to give in the past," he added. "I have been fortunate and blessed in my life, my career, in sports, and with friends and a great family. This is the next challenge."

Tomassoni represents Minnesota's sixth senate district, which includes St. Louis and Itasca counties.