Minnesota State Patrol dedicates memorial sign to Corporal Ted Foss 20 years after death on I-90

Monday was the 20th anniversary of the death of a Minnesota State Trooper that led to a new traffic law statewide.

In 2000, Corporal Tedd Foss was hit and killed by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 near Lewiston, Minn.

After his death, a new law requiring motorists to move over for law enforcement on the shoulder of the road was established and named the Ted Foss Move Over Law in his honor.

Monday, Foss’ wife Andrea Walski spoke for the first time at a news conference where the State Patrol dedicated a new highway memorial sign to the late Corporal.

The new sign can be found at the Dresbach Rest Area on northbound I-90 north of La Crescent, Minn.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, six Minnesota State Patrol vehicles have been struck by motorists to date in 2020. Last year, however, 47 vehicles were struck by passing vehicles, a sharp increase from 19 in 2018 and 14 in 2017.

Statewide, 739 Move Over citations have been issued this year. A total of 1,973 were issued in all of 2019. Since 2016, 9,315 Move Over citations have been issued.