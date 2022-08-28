Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt.

Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.

One person inside the vehicle was thrown from the vehicle, authorities reported. Traffic camera video shows the vehicle involved in the crash caught fire shortly after the rollover.

Troopers say the person who was thrown from the vehicle, identified as a 22-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. While the two other women, both 20, are expected to survive their injuries.

A report from state patrol indicates that alcohol was a factor in the wreck on the part of the driver.