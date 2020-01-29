Minnesota State Patrol: 1,174 school bus stop-arm violations in 2019

The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to obey school bus stop-arm laws after more than 1,000 drivers were cited for violations in 2019.

According to the state patrol, 1,174 drivers were cited for school bus stop-arm violations in 2019. Though it is still too high, the number has dropped 25 percent since 2014.

Minnesota law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet from buses in both directions when the flashing lights are on and the stop arm is out.

Last week, a teen girl in Edina was injured when a driver went around a bus and hit her. The car involved in the incident was located Tuesday, but the driver is still at large.