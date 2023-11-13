Minnesota state parks will be free on Black Friday

article

All of Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas will be free the day after Thanksgiving for "Free Park Day."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will waive entrance fees to the state's 75 parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 24. It marks one of four days each year the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee.

The DNR says the goal of "Free Park Day" is to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of being in nature.

"During the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature," Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said in a news release. "We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature."

Some parks and recreation areas will also be offering naturalist programs, guided nature walks, and more on Nov. 24. You can find a calendar of events here.