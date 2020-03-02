Minnesota state lab to begin testing for coronavirus

article

Though there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, health officials are getting prepared.

Governor Tim Walz and other leaders held a press conference Monday as preparations are underway.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that while there are no confirmed cases in Minnesota, the state lab is now ready to test for the coronavirus in order to detect it faster.

The commissioner said that so far, there have been five possible cases of coronavirus in the state. Though all the tests came back negative, Malcolm said that it is very possible Minnesota will see cases in the future.

“I think it's important to talk to the people of Minnesota, that preparation is not panic,” Gov. Walz said. “Preparation is the right thing to do, and I think we would be remiss if we didn't understand that. As the commissioner said, this will get to Minnesota at some point.”

The state lab can test samples from about 100 people per day. There are approximately 400 currently in need of testing.

