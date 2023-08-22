Minnesota State Fair transportation options: What you need to know

With the Minnesota State Fair just around the corner, now is the time to start planning your transportation, and there are plenty of ways to get there.

The State Fair offers multiple transportation options, such as express buses, car and bike parking, free park-and-ride locations, and designated areas for ride-share services. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available.

Express buses

The state fair offers express buses for a small fee to those in suburbs slightly outside the Twin Cities. People can park and take a Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit bus directly to the fairgrounds.

Metro Transit State Fair Bus Service

Park free and ride a bus for $6 cash or $5 in advance using the Metro Transit app from the following locations.

95th Ave. Park & Ride, Blaine (new!)

I-394 & Co. Rd. 73 Park & Ride, Minnetonka

30th Ave. Park & Ride, Bloomington

Cottage Grove Park & Ride, Cottage Grove

Bus service begins at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The final bus will depart the fairgrounds at midnight each day except for Labor Day when buses depart at 11 p.m.

Metro Transit regular bus service to the fair

Route 3: This bus travels on Como Avenue between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul

METRO A Line: This bus travels on Snelling Avenue between Rosedale and the 46th Street Station

Metro Green Line: To get to the State Fairgrounds via the METRO Green Line, board the light rail at one of the stations between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul. Transfer to the METRO A Line bus at the Snelling Avenue Station at University Avenue

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Express Bus Service

Burnsville Transit Station at Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue

Eagan Transit Station and Pilot Knob Road at I-35E

Southbridge Crossing Park and Ride at 1401 Crossings Boulevard in Shakopee

Tickets cost $6 round trip or $5 with the new RideVTA App. For more information and specific service time for each stop visit the MVTA website here.

SouthWest Transit Express Bus Service

SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie at 13500 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie

SouthWest Village in Chanhassen at 650 SouthWest Village Drive, Chanhassen

East Creek Station in Chaska at 2120 Chestnut St. N. Chaska

Service is only available Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 24-27, and Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. And costs $6. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes or when they fill up. For more information visit their website here.

Free Park and Ride

The Minnesota State Fair offers free park and ride options for 31 locations near the fairgrounds. Buses run regularly from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with some exceptions on Labor Day and specific locations.

For a full list of Park and Ride locations visit the state fair website here.

Taxi and rideshare apps

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have two designated drop-off locations near the fairgrounds while taxis have one designated area.

Rideshare locations

On the northeast end of the fairgrounds near Snelling & Hoyt Avenues (Outside the North End Gate #2). Follow directional signage.

On the south end of the fairgrounds in the parking lot south of Como Avenue, across from Gate 7 and the Dairy Building. Follow directional signage.

Taxi location

Loop Gate (#9) 1 741 Como Ave. St. Paul

On-site parking

The Minnesota State Fair offers a variety of onsite parking options for vehicles, bikes, motorcycles and more.

Parking in Fairgrounds Lots

Parking in all State Fair lots is available on a first-come basis for $20 beginning at 6 a.m. Lots tend to fill up quickly but reopen throughout the day as space becomes available.

To access the parking lots use the address 1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN 55108 to get in the general vicinity. Follow the listed directions to access the parking lots.

Southbound on Snelling Avenue: Turn right onto Hoyt Avenue and you will be directed to park in a lot on the north or west end of the fairgrounds if space is available.

Northbound on Snelling Avenue: If you’re heading north on Snelling Avenue, exit on Como Avenue and turn left. You will be directed into the lots off Como Avenue on the south end of the fairgrounds if space is available

Westbound on Larpenteur Avenue: Turn left onto Snelling Avenue. Turn right onto Hoyt Avenue, and you will be directed to park in lots on the north or west end if space is available.

Westbound on Hoyt Avenue: Cross Snelling Avenue and you will be directed to park in lots on the north or west end if space is available.

Westbound on Nebraska Avenue, Arlington Avenue or Midway Parkway: Turn right on Arona Street. Turn left onto Hoyt Avenue. Cross Snelling Avenue and you will be directed to park in lots on the north or west end if space is available.

Westbound on Como Avenue: You will be directed into the lots off Como Avenue if space is available.

Eastbound On Como Avenue: You will be directed into the lots south of Como Avenue if space is available.

Eastbound Larpenteur Avenue: Turn right onto Underwood Street and you will be directed to park in lots on the north end if space is available.

Bicycle Parking

People who ride a non-licensed bike or scooter to the fair can park in one of three free bike corrals from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily or 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

South Bike Lot: Loop Gate (#9) on Como Avenue – New Location

North Bike Lot: North End Gate (#2)

West Bike Lot: Randall Ave-Buford Gate (#16)

Motorcycle Parking

A lot is available for motorcycles on Como Avenue near the International Institute beginning at 6 a.m. Motorcycle parking in this lot is $15; in other State Fair lots, it is $20 (cash or credit/debit).

For more information on transportation options visit the Minnesota State Fair website here.