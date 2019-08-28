Minnesota State Fair set another attendance record on Tuesday

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Despite less than perfect weather for the day, a record number of people still poured into the Minnesota State Fair.

A total of 136,987 people went through the gates on Tuesday, fair officials report, breaking the previous record of 132,120 set in 2017.

It's the third time so far this year the fair has broken a daily attendance record. The new record follows a slow Monday that was washed out by rainy weather, with less than 100,000 people attending.

So far, just shy of one million visitors have stopped by the fair halfway through the 12-day event. The attendance puts the fair just behind 2018's record pace that saw 2,046,533 visit the fairgrounds.

However, as past stats have shown, the busy time for the fair tends to be the second weekend.