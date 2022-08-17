Minnesota State Fair says security will be fully staffed this year

A week after the Minnesota State Fair requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office help with additional security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, FOX 9 has confirmed from fair officials that it has reached its goal of securing 200 law enforcement officers.

"We are pleased to report that the Minnesota State Fair Police Department has reached its goal of securing 200 law enforcement officers for the Minnesota State Fair," fair officials said in a statement.

According to the statement, a majority of the officers will be Minnesota State Fair licensed officers, while the fair will also receive staffing support from the Minnesota State Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Officer and other agencies.

The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May 2021, with Ramsey County providing policing services at the 2021 event. Then last winter, the fair reinstated the Minnesota State Fair Police Department, with Commander Ron Knafla of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office serving as the new police chief.

On Aug. 4, Minnesota State Fair General Manager Brian Hudalla sent a letter to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher requesting assistance from the sheriff's office to support efforts to ensure fairgoers' safety.