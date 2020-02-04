Minnesota State Fair fires its year-round police force, sets new requirements

article

The Minnesota State Fair fired its 37 year-round police officers at the end of January and established new requirements for future applicants, according to a letter that was sent out to the officers.

The letter mailed out to the police officers on December 31 announced their employment would end on January 31. Officers had the option to reapply by January 24 for a position with Minnesota State Fair Police Department if they met certain requirements, including having a college degree or college certificate in law enforcement. The applicant would then receive a conditional offer of employment and need to fulfill a second phase of requirements, which include a physical fitness assessment and additional background investigation.

The decision to update requirements came as part of a "continual evaluation of the fair's various security measures," according to a statement from Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Paul Paulos.

"Going into 2020, we evaluated the licensing and training requirements for our State Fair police force (37 licensed police officers) and established requirements that each officer satisfy all POST Board and other requirements the Fair deemed necessary," continued the statement. "To that end, beginning February 1, 2020 and thereafter, an individual who previously has been employed or is a potential new hire interested in a police officer position with the State Fair must satisfy and/or successfully complete nine requirements."