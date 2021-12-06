Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota State Fair reinstating police department

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair is establishing a police force again. 

The State Fair confirmed to FOX 9 Monday it had reinstated its police department after fair officials dismantled it earlier this year following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office took over law enforcement duties for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

Commander Ron Knafla of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the new police chief for the State Fair Police Department, General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement. 

Hammer said the fair will continue its partnerships with the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies, medical service providers and security contractors. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 