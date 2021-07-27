Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to provide security for Minnesota State Fair

For the first time in decades, the Minnesota State Fair will not have its own police department. Instead, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office will take over law enforcement duties for this year’s fair.

Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board approved a plan to provide security at the State Fair.

The change comes after fair officials decided to dismantle the fair’s police force following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May. The department normally had just a few dozen employees, but during the fair, it grew to one of the largest police departments in the state by hiring from other law enforcement agencies.

Under the new agreement, Ramsey County will provide 24-hour security for the fairgrounds. The plan calls for 178 officers per day at a rate of $80 an hour, with $100 an hour on Labor Day.

Typically, officers deal with mostly minor offenses, but occasionally the fair has been the target of large-scale protests and even some violent crime.

The state's agricultural society will pick up the tab for law enforcement services during the fair's 12-day run, reimbursing Ramsey County for labor, which alone will total at least $1.6 million plus the cost of things like fair passes, parking, mileage and amenities.

The State Fair will return this year after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 26 through Labor Day.