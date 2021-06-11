Minnesota State Fair officially returning this summer, no daily attendance limit

article

The Minnesota State Fair is officially back this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair officials made the announcement Friday. At this time, the State Fair does not expect there will be daily attendance limits. Face masks will not be required, but are "strongly" encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required for staff, fairgoers or vendors.

Those who have tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19 within 14 days before attending the fair, have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, or been in direct contact with someone infected with COVID-19 are asked to not attend the fair.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fairgrounds.

Tickets to a 2020 Grandstand show, with the exception of NF, will be valid for the 2021 date. The ticketholder will keep their seat location. 2020 State Fair admission tickets can also be used to get into this year's fair. Tickets must be presented upon entry.

Many of the favorite attractions and exhibits will be back, but fair officials say there will be some changes due to both "pandemic-related issues and operational challenges." For example, the following attractions will not be at this year's fair: 3rd Lair SkatePark, EquiMania!™, Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage, Giant Sing Along, Go Karts, Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show and the River Raft Ride.

The State Fair will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6.

For more information about the State Fair, click here.