Minnesota State Fair: Meet the 9 new food vendors for 2026
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair revealed there will be nine new food vendors at the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The nine new food vendors were announced along with the 36 official new food items at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair on Thursday.
Here are the new vendors:
dodopop
Dodopop, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Dodopop serves dirty sodas in six flavors: megalodon (Dr Pepper® – diet available, raspberry syrup and coconut cream); golden yeti (orange pop, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); liger (lemonade, Starry™ and cherry syrup); big red dog (Pepsi – diet available, cherry, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); sasquatch (root beer, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); and babe's lemonade (sparkling lemonade, blue raspberry syrup and raspberry popping pearls).
Dodopop is located on the northeast corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street
Iemochi Japanese Confections
Lemochi Japanese Confections. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Lemochi Japanese Confections serves Tanghulu (fruit skewered and coated in a hard candy shell) in four varieties: strawberry, green grape, Mandarin orange and dual-mix with strawberries and grapes. All Tanghulu is gluten-free.
Lemochi Japanese Confections is located at the International Bazaar, south wall.
Jive Turkey BBQ
Jerk Jive BBQ, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Jive Turkey BBQ serves Crack-n-Cheese® Bowl (homemade macaroni and cheese, hickory-smoked turkey barbecue, deep-fried turkey cracklins and signature sauce); Soul Rolls (macaroni and cheese with collard greens deep-fried in an egg roll); Soul Punch (muscadine lemonade); and Stuffed Turkey Legs in two varieties: Cajun Shrimp and Alfredo (stuffed with cajun shrimp and dirty rice, topped with alfredo sauce) and Thanksgiving Stuffed (stuffed with choice of three fillings: macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, yams, collard greens or cranberry sauce). Plus, hickory-smoked turkey legs and turkey barbecue sandwiches.
Jive Turkey BBQ is located on the north side of Lee Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets.
Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro
Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro, a new Minnesota State Fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro serves Birria Crunch Bombs (deep-fried tortilla balls filled with birria beef, Oaxaca & mozzarella cheese rolled in a tortilla chip coating and drizzled with lime crema, served with a side of consommé dip); Fairground Fiesta Tacos (deep-fried flour tortilla cone filled with al pastor pork, pineapple pico, queso and finished with cilantro & onion); and Horchata and Mangonada drinks. (Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 only)/
El Taco Torro is located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.
Minnesota's Original Apple Fries
Minnesota's Original Apple Fries, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota's Original Apple Fries serves Apple Fries (fresh-cut apples, fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel); Apple Fries Deluxe (larger portion of Apple Fries served with a side of caramel and whipped cream); and apple cider. All gluten-friendly and vegetarian.
Minnesota's Original Apple Fries is located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets.
Roon’s Savories
New Vendor Roon's Savories. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Roon's Savories serves hand-rolled waffle cones flavored with parmesan, cheddar and herbs. Savory Cones are available with four choices of fillings: BBQ Pulled Pork Mac (slow-smoked pulled pork layered with macaroni and cheese), Chicken Tinga & Rice (chicken and smoky tomato-chipotle sauce layered with seasoned rice – gluten-free), Classic Chicken Salad (house-made chicken salad with fresh herbs – gluten-free) and Three Cheese Mac (three cheese macaroni and cheese – vegetarian).
Roon's Savories is located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues.
Saturday Dumpling Co.
Saturday Dumpling Co. is a new fair food vendor for 2026 (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Saturday Dumpling Co. serves Chinese Sausage & Cheese Poppers (fried dumplings with savory & sweet Chinese sausage and provolone cheese); Ube Cheesecake Wontons (deep-fried filled wontons, drizzled with sweetened condensed milk and sprinkled with crushed Biscoff® cookies – vegetarian); and Salted Mango Yuzuade (mango puree, yuzu juice, salt, simple syrup – vegan).
Minnesota's Original Apple Fries is located in the Food Building, east wall.
Solem's French Fries
New Vendor Solem's French Fries. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)
Solem's French Fries serves fresh-cut french fries in four sizes with a dedicated sauce bar offering a variety of self-serve spices and dipping sauces. Plus, fresh-squeezed, frozen lemonades, fountain sodas and bottled water. Fries are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.
Solem's French Fries is located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.
Summer Lakes Boat House
Summer Lakes Boat House, a new vendor. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair)
Summer Lakes Boat House serves a variety of food options: Official New Food Dockside Poppers; Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers; Crispy Chicken Sandwiches; Riblets 'N' Chips; Hand-cut Chips and Dips; and sliders in two varieties: slow-roasted ribeye and wild rice walleye. Plus, hard seltzer-based cocktails and mocktails made with Summer Lakes Beverage mixes in eight flavors (all gluten-free and vegan) and a full beer menu. Also, bottled cocktail mixes available for purchase. In a brand-new building, with live entertainment daily.
Summer Lakes Boat House is located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Fair news release and the Minnesota State Fair website.