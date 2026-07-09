Minnesota State Fair: Meet the 9 new food vendors for 2026

The Brief There are nine new food vendors at the Minnesota State Fair for 2026. The state fair also announced there will be 36 official new fair foods available this year. The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.



The Minnesota State Fair revealed there will be nine new food vendors at the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The nine new food vendors were announced along with the 36 official new food items at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair on Thursday.

Here are the new vendors:

dodopop

Dodopop, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Dodopop serves dirty sodas in six flavors: megalodon (Dr Pepper® – diet available, raspberry syrup and coconut cream); golden yeti (orange pop, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); liger (lemonade, Starry™ and cherry syrup); big red dog (Pepsi – diet available, cherry, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); sasquatch (root beer, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); and babe's lemonade (sparkling lemonade, blue raspberry syrup and raspberry popping pearls).

Dodopop is located on the northeast corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street

Iemochi Japanese Confections

Lemochi Japanese Confections. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Lemochi Japanese Confections serves Tanghulu (fruit skewered and coated in a hard candy shell) in four varieties: strawberry, green grape, Mandarin orange and dual-mix with strawberries and grapes. All Tanghulu is gluten-free.

Lemochi Japanese Confections is located at the International Bazaar, south wall.

Jive Turkey BBQ

Jerk Jive BBQ, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Jive Turkey BBQ serves Crack-n-Cheese® Bowl (homemade macaroni and cheese, hickory-smoked turkey barbecue, deep-fried turkey cracklins and signature sauce); Soul Rolls (macaroni and cheese with collard greens deep-fried in an egg roll); Soul Punch (muscadine lemonade); and Stuffed Turkey Legs in two varieties: Cajun Shrimp and Alfredo (stuffed with cajun shrimp and dirty rice, topped with alfredo sauce) and Thanksgiving Stuffed (stuffed with choice of three fillings: macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, yams, collard greens or cranberry sauce). Plus, hickory-smoked turkey legs and turkey barbecue sandwiches.

Jive Turkey BBQ is located on the north side of Lee Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets.

Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro

Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro, a new Minnesota State Fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro serves Birria Crunch Bombs (deep-fried tortilla balls filled with birria beef, Oaxaca & mozzarella cheese rolled in a tortilla chip coating and drizzled with lime crema, served with a side of consommé dip); Fairground Fiesta Tacos (deep-fried flour tortilla cone filled with al pastor pork, pineapple pico, queso and finished with cilantro & onion); and Horchata and Mangonada drinks. (Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 only)/

El Taco Torro is located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries, a new fair food vendor for 2026. Credit: Minnesota State Fair Expand

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries serves Apple Fries (fresh-cut apples, fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel); Apple Fries Deluxe (larger portion of Apple Fries served with a side of caramel and whipped cream); and apple cider. All gluten-friendly and vegetarian.

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries is located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets.

Roon’s Savories

New Vendor Roon's Savories. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Roon's Savories serves hand-rolled waffle cones flavored with parmesan, cheddar and herbs. Savory Cones are available with four choices of fillings: BBQ Pulled Pork Mac (slow-smoked pulled pork layered with macaroni and cheese), Chicken Tinga & Rice (chicken and smoky tomato-chipotle sauce layered with seasoned rice – gluten-free), Classic Chicken Salad (house-made chicken salad with fresh herbs – gluten-free) and Three Cheese Mac (three cheese macaroni and cheese – vegetarian).

Roon's Savories is located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues.

Saturday Dumpling Co.

Saturday Dumpling Co. is a new fair food vendor for 2026 (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Saturday Dumpling Co. serves Chinese Sausage & Cheese Poppers (fried dumplings with savory & sweet Chinese sausage and provolone cheese); Ube Cheesecake Wontons (deep-fried filled wontons, drizzled with sweetened condensed milk and sprinkled with crushed Biscoff® cookies – vegetarian); and Salted Mango Yuzuade (mango puree, yuzu juice, salt, simple syrup – vegan).

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries is located in the Food Building, east wall.

Solem's French Fries

New Vendor Solem's French Fries. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Solem's French Fries serves fresh-cut french fries in four sizes with a dedicated sauce bar offering a variety of self-serve spices and dipping sauces. Plus, fresh-squeezed, frozen lemonades, fountain sodas and bottled water. Fries are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.

Solem's French Fries is located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.

Summer Lakes Boat House

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Summer Lakes Boat House, a new vendor. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair) From: Supplied

Summer Lakes Boat House serves a variety of food options: Official New Food Dockside Poppers; Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers; Crispy Chicken Sandwiches; Riblets 'N' Chips; Hand-cut Chips and Dips; and sliders in two varieties: slow-roasted ribeye and wild rice walleye. Plus, hard seltzer-based cocktails and mocktails made with Summer Lakes Beverage mixes in eight flavors (all gluten-free and vegan) and a full beer menu. Also, bottled cocktail mixes available for purchase. In a brand-new building, with live entertainment daily.

Summer Lakes Boat House is located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street.