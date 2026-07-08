Minneapolis firefighter treated for heat exhaustion, another for minor burn after fire at vacant home

The Brief The Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished flames at a vacant home in north Minneapolis. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and another was treated at the scene for a minor burn. No one was found inside the home despite evidence of unsheltered people occupying it, the department said.



A Minneapolis firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and another was treated for a minor burn after both responded to a fire at a vacant home in north Minneapolis.

North Minneapolis fire at vacant home

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) said its crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 2600 block of 4th Street North in north Minneapolis at about 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters then found flames coming from the back of the second floor and the roof of a boarded-up, multi-unit home.

Crews then forced their way into the home and started fighting the fire. Assistance was requested due to the size of the fire, according to MFD.

Firefighters then conducted primary and secondary searches to make sure the home was vacant after discovering evidence of unsheltered people living there.

Officials say no one was found inside.

MFD said its crews were able to contain the fire after about 45 minutes.

Firefighters treated :

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and another was treated at the scene for a minor burn.

MFD said no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials say.