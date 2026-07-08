South Minneapolis protesters want ICE out of Minnesota, call for sanctuary policies

The Brief Dozens gathered in south Minneapolis on Thursday to protest immigration enforcement and support local restaurants. Organizers called for sanctuary policies and renewed demands for charges against agents involved in recent shootings. The rally took place near where a federal agent shot and killed Alex Pretti in January.



Community members gathered in south Minneapolis to demand changes to immigration enforcement and show support for local immigrant-owned businesses.

Protesters rally for immigration reform and local business support

What we know:

Organizers said their message was clear — they want Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota and are urging the state to adopt sanctuary policies. They called for restrictions on immigration enforcement near schools, hospitals and places of worship, as well as requirements for law enforcement officers to have visible identification and limitations on the use of state property for immigration operations.

"Our presence out here makes sure that our communities know, and the government knows, like we're not going away just because it got quiet. Quiet is when we should actually be more concerned about what is going on that we can't see," said Amber Mathwig, an organizer.

"What PACAT (People's Action Coalition Against Trump) and MIRAC (Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee) is trying to do is remind folks that immigrant rights just doesn't take a break, even though it may seem like it takes a break on the news. So, hopefully, with rallies like this, we can remind people," said Alvin Sheng, a member of MIRAC.

The rally was held near the site where a federal agent shot and killed Alex Pretti in January, a location that remains a focal point for community activism.

After the demonstration, participants were encouraged to dine at local restaurants along Nicollet Avenue — known as Eat Street — to support immigrant-owned businesses following recent immigration enforcement actions in the Twin Cities.

Organizers highlighted the importance of supporting these businesses as a way to strengthen the community and respond to recent events.

Renewed calls for accountability

What they're saying:

Demonstrators also renewed their calls for charges against the federal agents involved in the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The ongoing demand for accountability remains a key part of the community’s message.

The rally brought together a diverse group of people, united in their push for policy changes and justice for those affected by immigration enforcement.