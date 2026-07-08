Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday night, Wednesday morning storms

The Brief Central Minnesota saw the highest rainfall totals from storms between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities metro received lighter rain, mostly between a quarter and a half inch. More showers and storms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially in southern Minnesota.



Storms moving across Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought widespread rain to parts of the state, with central areas picking up the highest totals.

Storms and showers across Minnesota

The backstory:

A band of heavier rain set up across central Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, where some areas picked up 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain. The Twin Cities metro generally saw lighter amounts, with most areas receiving between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

The rain gradually tapered off Wednesday morning, though isolated showers and thunderstorms could redevelop later in the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals across Minnesota.

Hinckley: 2.75 inches

Hayward: 1.87 inches

Morris: 1.56 inches

Alexandria: 1.08 inches

St. Cloud: 0.87 inches

Willmar: 0.81 inches

Cambridge: 0.55 inches

Brainerd: 0.53 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.50 inches

Hutchinson: 0.47 inches

Marshall: 0.41 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.39 inches

Duluth: 0.32 inches

New Richmond: 0.30 inches

Windom: 0.26 inches

Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP): 0.23 inches

Hibbing: 0.21 inches

Bemidji: 0.15 inches

Mankato: 0.06 inches

Ely: 0.05 inches

Grand Marais: 0.04 inches

Faribault: 0.04 inches

Red Wing: 0.03 inches

Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals

Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday warning. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at rainfall totals around the Twin Cities metro area.

Hugo: 0.73 inches

Scandia: 0.67 inches

North St. Paul: 0.67 inches

Forest Lake: 0.56 inches

Stillwater: 0.53 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.38 inches

Hudson: 0.38 inches

Blaine: 0.36 inches

Andover: 0.35 inches

St. Paul: 0.35 inches

Woodbury: 0.34 inches

Waconia: 0.33 inches

Roseville: 0.32 inches

Minneapolis: 0.25 inches

Victoria: 0.24 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.22 inches

Somerset: 0.22 inches

Jordan: 0.21 inches

Hastings: 0.21 inches

Maple Grove: 0.20 inches

Rogers: 0.19 inches

River Falls: 0.17 inches

Minnetonka: 0.16 inches

Carver: 0.15 inches

Prior Lake: 0.15 inches

Rockford: 0.14 inches

Mound: 0.14 inches

Rosemount: 0.14 inches

Edina: 0.13 inches

Eagan: 0.13 inches

Maple Plain: 0.10 inches

Burnsville: 0.09 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.09 inches

Rain and storm chances Wednesday

More rain and storms:

A wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through central and southern Minnesota during the morning before tapering off. Additional showers and thunderstorms may redevelop later in the day, mainly across southern and southeastern Minnesota. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the Twin Cities through around sunset.

Parts of southern Minnesota remain under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A few storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, quarter-size hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Any remaining storms quickly fade Wednesday evening, leading to a quieter night. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s in the metro, with some upper 50s possible across northern Minnesota.

Severe risk map for Wednesday, July 8. (FOX 9)