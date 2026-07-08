Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday night, Wednesday morning storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms moving across Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought widespread rain to parts of the state, with central areas picking up the highest totals.
Storms and showers across Minnesota
The backstory:
A band of heavier rain set up across central Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, where some areas picked up 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain. The Twin Cities metro generally saw lighter amounts, with most areas receiving between a quarter and a half inch of rain.
The rain gradually tapered off Wednesday morning, though isolated showers and thunderstorms could redevelop later in the afternoon and evening.
Here’s a look at rainfall totals between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Statewide rainfall totals
Statewide rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)
Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals across Minnesota.
- Hinckley: 2.75 inches
- Hayward: 1.87 inches
- Morris: 1.56 inches
- Alexandria: 1.08 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.87 inches
- Willmar: 0.81 inches
- Cambridge: 0.55 inches
- Brainerd: 0.53 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.50 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.47 inches
- Marshall: 0.41 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.39 inches
- Duluth: 0.32 inches
- New Richmond: 0.30 inches
- Windom: 0.26 inches
- Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP): 0.23 inches
- Hibbing: 0.21 inches
- Bemidji: 0.15 inches
- Mankato: 0.06 inches
- Ely: 0.05 inches
- Grand Marais: 0.04 inches
- Faribault: 0.04 inches
- Red Wing: 0.03 inches
Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals
Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday warning. (FOX 9)
Here's a look at rainfall totals around the Twin Cities metro area.
- Hugo: 0.73 inches
- Scandia: 0.67 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.67 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.56 inches
- Stillwater: 0.53 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.38 inches
- Hudson: 0.38 inches
- Blaine: 0.36 inches
- Andover: 0.35 inches
- St. Paul: 0.35 inches
- Woodbury: 0.34 inches
- Waconia: 0.33 inches
- Roseville: 0.32 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.25 inches
- Victoria: 0.24 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.22 inches
- Somerset: 0.22 inches
- Jordan: 0.21 inches
- Hastings: 0.21 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.20 inches
- Rogers: 0.19 inches
- River Falls: 0.17 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.16 inches
- Carver: 0.15 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.15 inches
- Rockford: 0.14 inches
- Mound: 0.14 inches
- Rosemount: 0.14 inches
- Edina: 0.13 inches
- Eagan: 0.13 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.10 inches
- Burnsville: 0.09 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.09 inches
Rain and storm chances Wednesday
More rain and storms:
A wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through central and southern Minnesota during the morning before tapering off. Additional showers and thunderstorms may redevelop later in the day, mainly across southern and southeastern Minnesota. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the Twin Cities through around sunset.
Parts of southern Minnesota remain under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A few storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, quarter-size hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
Any remaining storms quickly fade Wednesday evening, leading to a quieter night. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s in the metro, with some upper 50s possible across northern Minnesota.
Severe risk map for Wednesday, July 8. (FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.