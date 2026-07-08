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Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday night, Wednesday morning storms

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Weather
Published July 8, 2026 12:57 PM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 12:57 PM CDT
MN weather: Tuesday to Wednesday rainfall totals
MN weather: Tuesday to Wednesday rainfall totals

MN weather: Tuesday to Wednesday rainfall totals

Overnight storms brought rainfall across much of Minnesota, with the heaviest totals falling across central parts of the state. FOX 9 meteorologist Keith Marler breaks down the latest rainfall totals and what to expect with more storms possible Wednesday evening. 

The Brief

    • Central Minnesota saw the highest rainfall totals from storms between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
    • The Twin Cities metro received lighter rain, mostly between a quarter and a half inch.
    • More showers and storms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially in southern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms moving across Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought widespread rain to parts of the state, with central areas picking up the highest totals. 

Storms and showers across Minnesota

The backstory:

A band of heavier rain set up across central Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, where some areas picked up 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain. The Twin Cities metro generally saw lighter amounts, with most areas receiving between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

The rain gradually tapered off Wednesday morning, though isolated showers and thunderstorms could redevelop later in the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.  (FOX 9)

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals across Minnesota.

  • Hinckley: 2.75 inches
  • Hayward: 1.87 inches
  • Morris: 1.56 inches
  • Alexandria: 1.08 inches
  • St. Cloud: 0.87 inches
  • Willmar: 0.81 inches
  • Cambridge: 0.55 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.53 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.50 inches
  • Hutchinson: 0.47 inches
  • Marshall: 0.41 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 0.39 inches
  • Duluth: 0.32 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.30 inches
  • Windom: 0.26 inches
  • Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP): 0.23 inches
  • Hibbing: 0.21 inches
  • Bemidji: 0.15 inches
  • Mankato: 0.06 inches
  • Ely: 0.05 inches
  • Grand Marais: 0.04 inches
  • Faribault: 0.04 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.03 inches

Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals

Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday warning. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at rainfall totals around the Twin Cities metro area. 

  • Hugo: 0.73 inches
  • Scandia: 0.67 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.67 inches
  • Forest Lake: 0.56 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.53 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.38 inches
  • Hudson: 0.38 inches
  • Blaine: 0.36 inches
  • Andover: 0.35 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.35 inches
  • Woodbury: 0.34 inches
  • Waconia: 0.33 inches
  • Roseville: 0.32 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.25 inches
  • Victoria: 0.24 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.22 inches
  • Somerset: 0.22 inches
  • Jordan: 0.21 inches
  • Hastings: 0.21 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.20 inches
  • Rogers: 0.19 inches
  • River Falls: 0.17 inches
  • Minnetonka: 0.16 inches
  • Carver: 0.15 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.15 inches
  • Rockford: 0.14 inches
  • Mound: 0.14 inches
  • Rosemount: 0.14 inches
  • Edina: 0.13 inches
  • Eagan: 0.13 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.10 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.09 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 0.09 inches

Rain and storm chances Wednesday

MN weather: Scattered storms and showers Wednesday
MN weather: Scattered storms and showers Wednesday

MN weather: Scattered storms and showers Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday, with the greatest chance for stronger storms across southeastern Minnesota. Sunshine and lower humidity return Thursday. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast.

More rain and storms:

A wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through central and southern Minnesota during the morning before tapering off. Additional showers and thunderstorms may redevelop later in the day, mainly across southern and southeastern Minnesota. An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the Twin Cities through around sunset. 

Parts of southern Minnesota remain under a level 1 and level 2 risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A few storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, quarter-size hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Any remaining storms quickly fade Wednesday evening, leading to a quieter night. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s in the metro, with some upper 50s possible across northern Minnesota.

Severe risk map for Wednesday, July 8. (FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

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