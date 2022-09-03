Brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure

A brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday night and the resulting police response triggered a mass panic and chaotic crowd rush out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds.

Witnesses described seeing a fight involving multiple people at Cafe Caribe in the Midway, with police moving quickly to break it up.

Ali Jo says she was in Cafe Caribe when she saw a commotion and looked over to see a group of about three people fighting. As people started to run, she noticed her eyes burning. She believes it was tear gas, though says an officer later told her it was pepper spray.

"A fog overtook the intersection and you could hear echoes of people coughing and gagging, everyone was covering their nose and mouth with their shirts and sweatshirts." she told FOX 9.

"There was a shift, people were running away, and then people just started booking out of there. It all happened so quick… all I knew is that I just wanted to get away from there," she added.

Witnesses have described hearing gunfire. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has not confirmed any details of what happened. One fairgoer who declined to be interviewed on the record told FOX 9 she heard three gunshots. She recorded on her phone the panicked moments as she and her friends ran away.

The State Fair issued a statement just before 11 p.m. saying "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."

A crowd heads towards the exit of the Minnesota State Fair after police responded to incident in the Midway are on Saturday night . (FOX 9)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a statement on Twitter thanking law enforcement for their response.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

