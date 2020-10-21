Minnesota state employees can continue teleworking through school year

article

State employees in Minnesota can continue teleworking through the 2020-2021 school year, the state announced Wednesday.

According to the state Office of Management and Budget, more than 28,000 employees, just over half of are working in the office, lab or field as of Oct. 2. That is just over half of the state’s workers.

Now, all state employees will be permitted to telework until the end of the school year, “unless the path of the virus and response effort dictate a change,” the state said in a statement.

“State agencies have a responsibility to employees to provide predictability, especially for those with children learning remotely,” said the Office of Management and Budget.