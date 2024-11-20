Minnesota weather: Some slick roads during Wednesday snow

The Brief Snow is expected to fall across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, creating slick road conditions. The majority of the snow will remain in northwestern Minnesota, though the Twin Cities metro will see sporadic snowflakes and a possible light dusting. As of 6:20 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol in northwestern Minnesota had responded to at least three jackknifed semis due to slippery road conditions.



Snow is falling in much of Minnesota on Wednesday, which could make for some slick roads and a challenging commute.

Snow in Minnesota

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of northwestern Minnesota from midnight to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Accumulating snow and wind gusts could create some hazardous conditions and slippery roads.

While the bulk of the snow will be in northwestern Minnesota, a minor coating on grassy surfaces and a few slick spots on area roadways are possible elsewhere.

Snowflakes will be sporadic through the afternoon in the Twin Cities metro, but the chances for snow will stick around through the evening before drying out overnight.

Crashes and spinouts

Snow on Wednesday is creating some slippery road conditions across the state.

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz explains that as temperatures hover around or below freezing on Wednesday, it could create some slick road conditions. When the ground is warm, snowflakes melt as it makes contact with the road. But at some point during the day, the ground will start to freeze, meaning surfaces that are left untreated could become slick.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to at least three jackknifed semis in west central Minnesota Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, but the trooper noted the roads are "obviously slippery" with snow and ice.

Current road conditions

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website as of 8 a.m. shows roads across the Twin Cities could be partially covered in snow due to the forecast, while some roadways in western Minnesota are covered in ice.

You can check the latest road conditions and reported road incidents on MnDOT's 511 website here.