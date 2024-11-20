Minnesota weather: Sporadic snowflakes, cold and blustery on Wednesday

It’s staying rather blustery across the state with falling temperatures and areas of snow on Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

The bulk of the snow will be in northwestern Minnesota, though a minor coating on grassy surfaces and a few slick spots on area roadways are possible elsewhere.

Snowflakes will be sporadic through the afternoon in the Twin Cities metro, but the chances for snow will stick around through the evening before drying out overnight.

Western Minnesota will have cooler temperatures in the upper 20s while much of the state will see widespread lows in the 30s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 32 degrees, but with the blustery conditions and winds at 10-20+ mph, temperatures will feel closer to the 20s.

Once the snow clears out, the cloud coverage lingers overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

Looking ahead

The gusty conditions linger into Thursday with winds reaching 40 mph at times. It will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Friday is much calmer with a light breeze, as the clouds try to clear for some late day sunshine.

The weekend is starting off on a brighter note, though a few flurries are possible Saturday night. The cloud coverage returns on Sunday, along with temperatures in the lower 40s, before cooling back into the 30s next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: